Shrewsbury Town's Aiden O'Brien joins Sutton United

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town.

O'Brien, who was signed by former boss Steve Cotterill last summer, had a stop-start first campaign in Shropshire due to injury.

He made only six appearances in League One last season for Town – all from the bench – after being a marquee arrival in the summer.

And then in January, he left Shropshire to sign for Gillingham where he made 14 appearances netting on two occasions.

The forward then returned to Shrewsbury this summer impressing team-mates with the physical conditions he returned to training in.

But now on the eve of the start of the season, he has joined Sutton on loan in a move that will see him be with the U's until January 20th.