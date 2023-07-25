Taylor Perry looking to bring energy to Shrewsbury Town midfield

Taylor Perry has completed his switch from Wolves to Shrewsbury Town after a successful trial in Shropshire

Perry has been on trial at the Croud Meadow throughout the summer - following his departure from Wolves.

He has impressed head coach Matt Taylor and after turning out in the pre-season clash with Coventry on Saturday - he has now signed a two-year deal at the club.

Perry admits he is slightly behind his team mates in terms of preparations - but he is getting close to full fitness.

Speaking to the Salop website, he said he hopes he can bring high energy, box to box displays to the Salop midfield when the season kicks off in two weeks time.

He said: "I like to think of myself as a box-to-box midfielder. I played deep midfield as well last season but I do like to see myself as a box-to-box player, getting up and down and helping the team both defensively and in attack.

"I've got a lot of energy in midfield, make a lot of forward runs so hopefully I can bring that to the team and show what I'm all about."

"I think I did well. I'm still trying to get to terms and get my full fitness up. I've been training for about two weeks so that's coming back now since last season.

"I started a bit later than everyone else but now I've started to get into full training, full games and I'm starting to get my rhythm back now and get up to full sharpness.

"Hopefully I can continue that in the build-up to the new season which starts in just under two weeks now.

"I've just got to keep pushing now and get my fitness up."

Shrewsbury have two pre-season friendlies left before the start of the season - as they face Stourbridge on Tuesday evening before welcoming Notts County to the Croud Meadow.

And Perry's aim is to keep ramping up his sharpness before the season opener

He added: "To keep getting my sharpness up and get back to full fitness.

"I got 70 minutes under my belt the other day as well as the other pre-season friendlies we've had and we've got a couple more to come so yeah, that's the main aim right now.