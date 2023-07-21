Shrewsbury's Tom Bloxham pens season-long loan at Morecambe

Tom Bloxham (AMA)

It was revealed yesterday that several EFL clubs have been keen to sign the youngster on loan – and it now the Shrimps have won the race for Bloxham.

The 19-year-old is rated highly by those at The Croud Meadow but they are keen to see him go out on loan and play some regular senior football after limited chances last campaign. And he will now spent the next season on the Lancashire coast to join up with Derek Adams’ men, who were relegated to League Two last season.

Bloxham’s opportunities were limited last term under previous boss Steve Cotterill, with the teenager only making five League One starts over the course of the campaign.

He made his league debut for Town in the 2020/21 season, but his breakthrough came the year after when he made 41 senior appearances under Cotterill – 17 of those were starts.

In those games, he scored five goals, including his first goal which was a wonderful bicycle kick. In May last year, Bloxham signed a new three-year contract at Shrewsbury which will see him stay at the club until 2025 – Salop also have an option for another year.

Morecambe boss Adams said: “Tom is a player we were aware of in League One and somebody we kept an eye on and tracked.