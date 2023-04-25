Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury ‘deserve a higher finish’

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

There are three games left in their League One campaign and Salop currently sit 13th in the table.

But for the vast majority of the season, they have been in the top half of the table, and only recent results, mainly due to their depleted, injury-hit squad has seen them drop lower.

The season has been one of progression for Cotterill’s men and the boss does not think the position they will end up in will be a fair reflection of the effort and performances they have put in.

He said: “We want to carry on the same as we have carried on right to the end.

“Will we end up in a position that we deserve to end up in the table this year wherever that maybe?

“No, I don’t think we will wherever that is, I think we deserve to finish higher but I think some things have conspired against us in that.

“I think it has been a difficult season, but what we cannot do is take the enjoyment out of it.

“It has been a special group and we have had some unbelievable results and we want that to continue in the next three games.”

His side welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Shropshire this weekend a game that still has big consequences for the League One table with the Owls looking for automatic promotion.