Shrewsbury mourning Matija Sarkic passing

It was confirmed on Saturday morning that the Montenegrin, who spent the 2020/21 on loan in Shropshire, had passed away in his homeland.

Sarkic was an incredibly popular member of the Town squad after he was signed on loan by Sam Ricketts from Wolves. He made 29 appearances in all competitions for the club under Ricketts and Steve Cotterill, helping Shrewsbury avoid relegation from League One under the latter.

He played alongside Dave Edwards at the Meadow and hometown hero Edwards led the tributes to the Montenegro international.

Edwards posted: “One of life’s good guys taken far too young.

“All of my thoughts and prayers are with Mati’s family and friends.

“Such a warm, kind-hearted, intelligent and inspirational young man whose company was enjoyed by everyone lucky enough to be in his presence. RIP Mati.”

Just 10 days before his death was confirmed, Grimsby-born Sarkic won his ninth senior cap for Montenegro and shone with a man of the match display despite a 2-0 defeat to a strong Belgium side.

Former Villa youth keeper Sarkic left Wolves for Millwall 12 months ago and made 33 appearances last term for the Lions.

Shrewsbury said they were “devastated” with the news. Goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen, who worked with Sarkic, posted: “Truly devastated. Great guy and a very good goalkeeper. Thoughts with his family, going to miss you my mate.”