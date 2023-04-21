Bolton v Shrewsbury - Matcb preview

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town has a shot (AMA)

The Salop players did themselves proud in midweek when they fell to an agonising late defeat at the hands of League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

At one stage, it looked like Town might even take three points after Killian Phillips gave them the lead in the 54th minute.

But the Pilgrims hit back, scoring twice in the final stages – including a 96th-minute winner by Callum Wright.

Town skipper Luke Leahy came out after the game and said he drove home on Tuesday evening proud to be captain of a group of players and staff who could produce a performance like that in the midst of such adversity.

But it gets no easier for Shrewsbury’s injury-hit squad when they make the trip to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

Another tough game, and another opponent that is still scrapping for every point as they bid to hold on to their fragile sixth-placed position with Derby County breathing down their necks.

It turned out that Ryan Bowman was suspended for two matches due to the red card he picked up against Barnsley – the punishment was two games as it was not his first offence of the campaign. He should be back for the game against Bolton.

As Tom Flanagan was sent off for two yellow cards for the second time this season against Portsmouth, he will miss the trip to Lancashire.

He has been nursing an ankle injury as well so it will give that time to settle down.

Josh Barlow, who made his league debut against Pompey, picked up a fever in the days after the game and therefore missed the clash against Plymouth, which is why there were only three outfield players on the bench.

On the injured players who have a chance of featuring in the final four league games – Matthew Pennington, Rekeil Pyke and Christian Saydee – only time will tell if they have recovered sufficiently.

Assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham said they were going to make late calls before the game on Tuesday evening on whether any of the injured trio could feature, but none of them were fit enough to take up a place in the starting XI or on the bench.

Steve Cotterill will be desperate to have all three back.

Town have dropped to 12th following their recent struggles but a positive end to the season and they could be well on track for a top-half finish in a campaign which has seen the team take enormous strides forward.

They have spent time looking up and trying to catch the top six rather than looking over their shoulder.

The hosts are unbeaten in five League One games, but they have drawn three of those.