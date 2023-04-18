Dave Edwards: It was important for Shrewsbury to break losing streak

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

I saw good signs away at Barnsley where Town showed some spirit and I think that gave everyone the confidence that they wouldn’t just lie down to finish the season.

Town reacted well in adversity with a lack real lack of depth due to current injuries, you only have to look at the bench, not one league appearance between the outfield players is startling and shows the hand that’s been dealt.

Portsmouth didn’t play very well on Saturday, but they are still a good team and in and around the play-off picture. It was an excellent Town performance for their home fans and I think deserved three points on the balance of play.

Football can be cruel with late goals, Town have scored enough themselves this season, but with everything going on, all of the recent travel, a side like Portsmouth’s quality kicking towards a big away end, it’s hard to keep that out at times.

It was a scrappy goal to give away, Marko Marosi probably shouldn’t come for the cross, which leaves the goal vacated and we don’t win the second contact, it was a shame.

Killian Phillips had a really good chance after the opening goal and it was a good save. Again Phillips was ultra impressive from midfield, being slotted in by Luke Leahy.

Rob Street works so hard and has all season. He hasn’t had the goals to back up his work but he’s shown consistent improvement this term. I know he’s well liked and I enjoyed his movement from the defender’s blindside for a brilliant header.

Elliott Bennett’s cross was excellent and a huge congratulations to him on a milestone of 500 league appearances in a top career.

The point is a little bit of a platform to build from in a tough run of fixtures – no more so than Plymouth at home this evening. I’ve seen Plymouth four times this season – they are a very good side and will travel well to Shropshire.

I’m sure the manager would like some of the missing lads back in contention, though it doesn’t look overly good, and when you add Tom Flanagan’s suspension into that it’s difficult.

I don’t think there are many teams at all in the 92 who would be at this stage into the season where they can’t field a single outfield player to have played in the Football League on the bench.

It is strange, but it provides opportunities young lads to get into the environment – it’s important they embrace that and it inspires them.

Also for the senior starting lads, although they have a game to worry about, to do enough with the youngsters in the build up, just to make sure they are as comfortable as possible. It’s a responsibility there for the leaders within the group to ease them in because Town could’ve had an injury in the first half – Carl Winchester was hobbling around – and they would’ve been needed. It’s important to have those young players as ready as possible.

The manager said in an ideal world it’d be full of senior players because these lads aren’t quite ready for League One football, but there is no choice at the moment.

Midfielder Josh Barlow was introduced from the bench and he deserves it. He’s been there all season, the long away trips – while it’s good to be on the bench he’d have been desperate for that one league appearance.

I came on for mine against Scunthorpe at Gay Meadow in 2003 and it meant the world to me, although probably not to anybody else or other players!