Steve Cotterill: Christian Saydee injury is ‘nothing major’

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town leaves the game injured (AMA)

The forward went off in the 18th minute of Salop’s 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United on Good Friday after suffering the issue.

The injury led to the seven-goal man not being able to feature in Town’s game against Barnsley at Oakwell on Easter Monday.

And with Ryan Bowman seeing a red card in stoppage time of the 2-1 defeat in South Yorkshire for a second yellow card, Cotterill will want the 20-year-old fit and firing when they welcome Portsmouth at the weekend.

But the experienced boss says they are currently taking it day by day.

He said: “When he hyperextended his knee, he looks like he has pinched the fat pad on it.

“So every time he hyperextends it at the moment, which you do every time you are kicking a ball, he feels it pinching on the front of his knee.

“So when he locks his leg he gets a shooting pain, and they can be painful. I have had one of those myself many years ago, but I can still remember the pain it gives you.

“It is not anything major, but we just need it to settle down quickly really. At the moment it is a day-by-day thing he definitely would not have been available for Barnsley, and we will just have to wait and see how the week goes for next weekend.