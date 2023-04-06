Shrewsbury v Peterborough preview: Salop injury toll mounts for the visit of high-flying Posh

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Steve Cotterill will want an instant response from his men when Posh visit Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow afternoon after their disappointing defeat at The Valley last time out.

But they are ravaged by injury problems.

Matthew Pennington had to go off during the game against The Addicks on Saturday after taking a blow to the head, the boss hoped after the game the injury was not serious – but only time will tell if the defender is fit enough to play.

Cotterill also revealed post-match Rekeil Pyke has been battling with an Achilles problem.

The versatile player had not trained during the international break, and despite travelling with the squad to south London, he did not make the bench.

They are already without Tom Bayliss, who has been ruled out for the season after suffering ankle ligament damage in the win against Morecambe last month.

And long-term absentees Dan Udoh and George Nurse, although have been pictured in action at the Shrewsbury Town training ground over the last few days, are still a long way off, with pre-season being the potential time for their comeback.

Something else Cotterill has to contend with is suspensions, Tom Flanagan was sent off last weekend, so he will miss the game against Darren Ferguson’s men.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Flanagan scored his only goal of the season, his ban will last one game, so he should be back in time to face Barnsley at Oakwell just a few days later.

Although Killian Phillips joined in January, Shrewsbury letting two players go during the transfer window without replacing them seems to be costing them.

They have been desperately unlucky with injuries all season, and at the moment the squad looks threadbare.

They have some tough games left, and as if it was not hard enough for the Town boss to prepare his team, he is dealing with an injury crisis too.

It is has been a season of real progression for Salop, and they will not want to let it slip at this late stage.

After Peterborough scored a late winner at the Weston Homes Stadium, Cotterill seemed keen to welcome Ferguson’s men to Shropshire for the return fixture, so it will be a game the boss is desperate to get three points out of.

The sides did meet in the FA Cup earlier this season, that game was at the Meadow too, Shrewsbury came out of that one as comfortable 3-1 victors when Grant McCann was still in charge of the visitors.

Peterborough are unbeaten in their last four League One fixtures, and they are well in the race for a play-off spot.

They currently occupy sixth spot, but they are level on points with Derby County, so they cannot afford to slip up.