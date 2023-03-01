A cup shock - 11 years on from Shrewsbury's first and only visit to Derby County

Shrewsbury Town celebrate after James Collins scored a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

Clashes between Salop and the Rams have been rare over the years - with the two sides playing out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at the Montgomery Waters Meadow earlier in the season.

Steve Cotterill's men head to Derbyshire on Saturday knowing a win will pull them closer to Paul Warne's side in the race for the League One play-offs.

And he will be hoping his side's fortunes are the same as the last Salop side to visit Pride Park - back in 2011.

It was the first round of the Carling Cup when League Two Salop - under the stewardship of Graham Turner were handed the tie against Championship Derby.

And it turned out to be a fascinating contest as the underdogs overcame the favourites.

It was a dream first half for Salop as they were 3-0 up at the break.

The late Marvin Morgan fired home a 16th minute opener to send the travelling fans mad - before two goals in two minutes put Salop in a commanding lead.

James Collins netted ten minutes before the break and shortly after Morgan bagged his second to stun Nigel Clough's men.

It must have been a harsh team talk from Clough as within seconds of the restart Chris Maguire had pulled one back for The Rams.

But Salop dug in and it took until the 78th minute for Theo Robinson to further reduce the arrears.

It was to be a nervy finish for Turner's men but they hung on to complete a famous cup victory.

The scoreboard showing Derby County 0-3 Shrewsbury Town after 37 minutes

The Carling Cup campaign would get even better for Salop - as goals from Morgan, Mark Wright and Nicky Wroe helped them dump out Premier League new boys Swansea City in the second.