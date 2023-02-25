Jordan Shipley aims to get Shrewsbury Town back on new winning run

Jordan Shipley wants Town to get straight back to winning ways after their reverse at strugglers Accrington Stanley (AMA)

Steve Cotterill’s men suffered their first defeat in eight outings last week as they were narrowly beaten at struggling Accrington Stanley. That result came on the back of six straight wins and a draw – a run that has propelled Salop into play-off contention.

They welcome fellow top six chasers Wycome Wanderers to the Montgomery Waters Meadow this afternoon - and Shipley, who has been an almost ever present in the league for Salop so far, insists focus is all on regaining the momentum they had built up.

He said: “We’re playing with confidence, all the lads are confident even though we are coming off a loss at Accrington where we should have done better. But we’ve got everything to play for, and it is about regaining momentum now.

“We have had that feel good factor and it hasn’t been dampened by the loss, we just want to win everything, and we’ll be going for three points.”

After Wycombe, Salop travel to Derby, another play-off rival and Shipley believes the fact they are mixing it with the league’s biggest clubs is testament to the hard work of not just players but also staff. “It is a sign of how well we are doing, and how well everyone has done to a man, from the staff to the players,” added Shipley.

“To be where we are is a massive achievement, but we don’t want to stop here, we want to see how high we can go in the table and see if we could sneak in the play-off spots.”

Shipley arrived at Salop back in the summer for an undisclosed fee from Coventry City – and has featured in all but one league game so far. In all competitions, only Chey Dunkley, Tom Bayliss and Luke Leahy have featured more for Cotterill’s side.

And Shipley explained that the number of appearances he has made so far in Salop’s successful campaign is the reason why he decided to make the move in the first place.

He said: “I’m feeling good going into the last 14 games now, and to be involved in every game is why I’ve come here, to play football.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying being here, all the lads are as well, and hopefully we can get back to winning ways.

“It was a big selling point coming here when I first spoke to the gaffer, he said I was going to play.

“I’ve also played in a new position at left wing back and done really well there, and that is the main reason I’ve been playing every game.”

Shipley has been used in different positions this season, along with the likes of Taylor Moore, Leahy and Rekeil Pyke, with Salop having suffered injuries in key areas.

And the midfielder has paid tribute to the Salop staff behind the scenes for the work they have put in this season in managing players through busy periods - when others have been out injured.