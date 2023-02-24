Notification Settings

Former Shrewsbury and Telford winger Ryan Barnett linked with Wrexham move

By Jonny Drury

Former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United winger Ryan Barnett has been linked with a shock move to Wrexham.

Ryan Barnett in action for Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
The Solihull Moors wide man, 23, has played 36 times in all competitions for the National League side this season - prompting interest from the title chasing Racecourse club and according to reports a fee has been agreed between the two sides.

The move comes less than two years after Barnett left Salop - following a lengthy spell at the club.

During his time at the Montgomery Waters Meadow he was promoted to the first team squad under then boss Paul Hurst.

He enjoyed two loan spells with the Bucks during his time at Shrewsbury - and played a big role in the club's run to the FA Trophy semi-finals back in 2019.

Then after a short stint at Gloucester City he was back out on loan again - this time to Solihull Moors, before the move was made permanent after his exit from the Meadow in 2021.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

