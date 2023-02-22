Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Xander Parke earns international call-up

Goalkeeper Xander Parke

The 19-year-old will join their camp on Sunday, March 19 for 10 days for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League Group Phase matches.

St Kitts & Nevis face off against St Martin in Anguilla on Thursday, March 23 before returning home to face Aruba on Monday, March 27.

Parke featured in the CONCACAF Under-20s Championship in Honduras for St Kitts and Nevis in June last year, which was his first international call-up at any level.

The youngster also won Man of the Match on his debut against the United States.

Speaking last year after that experience with the under-20 side, Parke said: “While we were out there the first team were just finishing their Nations League games.

"They were staying in our hotel as well so we got to speak to them quite often, the first-team coaches and the players.

“We have spoken since then as well about me going back – they seem keen to have me back which is a positive.

“I spoke to the first-team goalkeeper a few times. He knew of me. And I’ve spoken to the head coach a lot.