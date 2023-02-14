Steve Cotterill: A very good Shrewsbury point

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town's six-game League One winning run came to an end at St James Park in Devon in a clash where both sides had chances to take the spoils.

Tom Bayliss hit the bar for Town early on and he also went close to giving Salop the lead at the start of the second period when he shot just over the bar, and Marko Marosi was in good form making one terrific save from an Alex Hartridge header late on.

Taylor Moore did go off with a groin injury which meant Town were without another defender for a proportion of the game.

And Salop's opportunities were arguably the better ones, but the boss was happy with a point considering he had two other defenders missing as well.

He said: "It was a very good point. I think we have had the best chances in the game – but it is a good point because of our circumstances at the moment.

"Losing two out of three defenders – and then losing a third one in the game and having to switch to a back four at the end there.

"It was incredibly difficult. It was going to be difficult before the game with the situation we are in.

"We didn’t have two recognised centre-backs. And then all of a sudden, we lose another centre-back. By the end of the game, we have got one centre-back.

"That is incredibly difficult to get over because it disrupts the flow of the rest of the team.

"It was an incredibly tough game for our boys but that could well turn out to be an important point for us."

And speaking after the match the boss provided an update on Moore's fitness.

"It’s his groin but we don’t know how bad and we won’t be able to assess that just yet," Cotterill continued.