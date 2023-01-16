Slick Shrewsbury back on track as they click into top gear

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-3 (AMA)

Christmas was tough.

There is no other way to describe it, Town lost all three of their festive games – partly down to poor officiating.

But last week they took a step in the right direction, they went toe-to-toe with a very good Championship side, when they took on Sunderland in the FA Cup.

It might have been a devastating late result for Salop against the Black Cats but it was a reminder after a tough run, that difficult periods do not last if you do the right things.

It is something Steve Cotterill has said a number of times in press conferences, ‘they have to be all in’ he says of the players and they certainly were when they took on Burton Albion at the weekend.

At times this season, Shrewsbury should have got more points, but they have missed important chances, they have needed to be more clinical.

Well, this was perhaps a perfect example of them being more clinical. Christian Saydee bagged a brace as his fine goal-scoring form continued.

The forward, on loan from Bournemouth, has now scored four in his last five appearances in League One, and he his now Town’s top goal scorer in the league.

Luke Leahy continued his 100 per cent record from the penalty spot, converting a spot-kick that he won for himself.

And Chey Dunkley, who put in a wonderful showing in both boxes, added Town’s fourth goal. Cotterill’s side are always such a threat from a dead-ball situation.

Town have made a habit of scoring early goals but not as early as they led on Saturday, just 21 seconds into the clash. Rob Street hit the ball over the top, Saydee wanted it more than the Burton keeper and he got their first, simply having to then roll the ball into an empty net.

Shrewsbury were trying to target their host’s high defensive line in the early stages, with ‘composed’ balls over the top as Cotterill revealed post-match. It worked.

Town could have added a second when Moore, back at right wing-back put in a great cross to find Jordan Shipley at the back post but he headed wide.

A 4-0 scoreline suggests the game was a complete thrashing, but Salop did not have it all their own way in the opening 45 minutes.

In fact, after the hosts recovered from the shock of being a goal down inside the opening minute they began to get on top of Salop and at times in the first 20 minutes the visitors struggled to find a way out.

Dunkley cleared John Brayford’s header off the line when it looked to be a certain goal, and there were other instances where Burton threatened.

After the game, Cotterill said the wind played a major factor in the first half.

The hosts did have moments but they did not take them, and when Saydee was given another sight of goal on the stroke of half-time, he obliged.

More good work by Street, as the forward battled to win the ball before it eventually fell to Saydee, who unleashed a powerful finish past the goalkeeper, who was helpless.

It was a competitive half, and perhaps being 2-0 down was slightly unfair on Burton who did have their moments.

But the second half was completely different, Shrews dropped into their shape when they needed to, but also hit their hosts on the break, they looked much more comfortable defensively and offered a greater threat.

Leahy got his sixth of the season just before the hour mark. The midfielder was good again for Town, he is without question one of the team’s most consistent performers, he won the penalty evading Tom Hamer in the box, who then brought him down, but it gave Shrews the chance to really put the game beyond doubt, which they did.

The home side did not give up but they showed very little threat and from then on the rest of the game was a formality,

Town at times played with a real confidence, and it felt like they had another couple of gears had they been required.

Dunkley, who is making a habit of getting on the scoresheet got in on the act again in stoppage time to rub salt into the wounds of the hosts – but it was a much-needed, much-deserved and most welcome three points.

Before the game, the Town boss had confirmed marquee summer signing Aiden O’Brien is expected to leave this month.

The striker has struggled for game time during spell in Shropshire, and is seeking to be ‘nearer to his family’.