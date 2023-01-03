Dave Edwards: Christmas cheer is missing at Shrewsbury

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town and Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu of Fleetwood Town (AMA)

Going into it, everything looked promising and I don’t think anyone saw three defeats coming up.

Shrewsbury couldn’t get into their rhythm against Fleetwood and it turned on Pennington’s handball. It was a quick reaction but it stopped a certain goal, so it is a sending off.

That changed the game but the biggest disappointment is the second goal. The manner and timing of it was the real killer. Had they regrouped at half-time, they could have nicked something, but at 2-0 the game was dead.

I said in my last column before Christmas that this period would be key. The players have been fighting against every adversity with injuries and suspensions, and the size of the squad has always been a problem.

The players had done so well to keep going but it looks like it’s caught up on them, and that was my fear going into the Christmas period.

They have looked tired and they need to try and shake it off.

Town have recruited well but the two ACL injuries at the start have hurt them, as well as niggling injuries elsewhere.

Aiden O’Brien, the star signing, has struggled for minutes. A key player in Elliott Bennett has been out, Julien Dacosta is another wing-back who has been out too – and that position has always been key to how Steve Cotterill wants to play.

That has hurt Shrewsbury but hopefully they’re coming towards the end of that now, and these players can come back and stay fit.

Add in some January additions too, players that can push to get into the starting XI, and that will be a massive help.

Killian Phillips has come in already and I’m really excited by him.

He’s already played adult football with Drogheda in Ireland, so it’s not much of a risk bringing him in.

He’s young, has a great physical size and is a big, marauding midfielder.

I think Shrewsbury have lacked some raw energy in midfield, which he will hopefully bring. He’ll cover a lot of ground, will win the ball back and I think he’ll be a great addition.

A change in scenery this weekend, in the FA Cup against Sunderland, could help Town.

The pressure of the league goes away. A Championship side coming to town is a huge test, but Shrewsbury have this knack of doing well in this competition.

It would be incredible financially if they can get a result. It’s good for the fans too, and everyone will be looking forward to it.