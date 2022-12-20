Loans paying off for Shrewsbury strike stars

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The pair have started seven out of the last nine games together for Shrewsbury in all competitions, and they both got on the scoresheet last time out in their thrilling late 3-2 win against Bolton Wanderers.

Steve Cotterill signed both players on deadline day – Saydee from Bournemouth, and Street from Cyrstal Palace.

And according to the latter, the duo are still learning each other’s games, but the understanding between them is improving daily.

“We are building that relationship week by week, and we are getting stronger and stronger together,” 21-year-old Street said. “We both have different qualities, and we seem to bounce off each other well on the pitch.

“I have got a much better understanding with him than I did a month or two ago.

“I think playing with him every day helps, we both scored in the last game, so hopefully we can continue scoring now.

“When you get on with someone it is much easier to connect with them on the pitch as well.”

It had been a lean run for Shrewsbury’s strikers before they both scored against Bolton – going back to September for the previous by a forward. And Street revealed they have a good relationship off the pitch, and they are from the same part of London.