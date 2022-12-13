Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury strikers on target as we build some momentum

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Performances have been good for a long time now and the results are also picking up.

They’ve got some big results at home and Saturday was no different against a team in the play-offs.

They’re starting to take the game to teams and scoring early goals helps massively.

One of the big things to come out of the game was the two strikers getting goals. Christian Saydee was the last striker to score in September, so for him and Rob Street to both get goals against Bolton is hugely positive.

The manager was delighted for them after the game. Their hard work is paying off and scoring is important for their confidence.

Hopefully they can go on their own little run now.

The biggest thing I took from the game was the winning goal that Chey Dunkley scored, and seeing how together all the players were.

It’s always amazing when you score an injury time winner, but all the players on the bench and on the field celebrated together.

Team spirit can take you such a long way in football. When I was at the club recently it was nowhere near what it’s like now.

Steve Cotterill has been so selective with the personnel he’s brought into the football club, not just on their footballing ability but also what they’re like on and off the pitch.

You can see that now. It has built a relationship and connection with the fans, who can see a group of lads who are giving it their all every single week, regardless of results.

A Steve Cotterill team that is fully his, is a team that will work to the very end and give their absolute all.

The fans are really enjoying that at the moment. The league position and form they’re in is so positive and you hope they can continue this.

All of a sudden they’re right in the play-off mix. They’re two points off Peterborough in sixth place, who they play next.

It’s an incredible time to be a Shrewsbury fan. The community appreciates what is happening on the pitch at the moment and it makes everyone feel so much better. Long may it continue.

Steve Cotterill has gone through a lot of adversity since he’s come to the football club, with his health issues at the start, but he’s stuck by his ways.

He knew it would take time, he knew what type of players he needed to bring in and he’s stuck with it.

There’s been ups and downs, but now you can see what he’s been building and the fans appreciate it.

Shrewsbury are punching above their weight. With the resources the club has, they shouldn’t be in the top half of the table, but it just shows what they’re building.

The league table is so tight and only a couple more wins would put them in such a strong position.

The teams above Town in the table are all massive for this league – they’re Championship or Premier League clubs.

Town are in this position purely on merit and are up there with the big hitters in the league.

They have good fixtures coming up, too. In recent years we’ve raised our game against big teams but let ourselves down against those that come for a point.