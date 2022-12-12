Hard work is rewarded as forwards get their Shrewsbury goals

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 (AMA) Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA) Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 (AMA)

It is amazing what back-to-back wins can do in a congested league – Town now trail 4th placed Barnsley by just four points going into the Christmas period.

Salop’s thrilling late 3-2 win over promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers made it three wins on the spin for them on home turf (including their FA Cup win) – and it was yet another timely reminder that something is building at the club.

Things were positive heading into the game for Town, the only slight negative was one of their goalscorers had not scored since September – back when Christian Saydee and Ryan Bowman gave Salop victory over Burton Albion.

So the fact that Saydee scored, Rob Street got his first goal for the club, and they snatched a last-minute winner made it feel like everything came together for Town on Saturday.

Street’s goal came in the second minute, and Jordan Shipley provided the assist again. Saydee had been heavily involved in the build-up.

The striker still had work to do though when he received the ball, evading a few challenges before slotting past James Trafford with real composure, something you would not expect to see from someone who had not scored in his last 14 appearances before the match.

It was a fine move from Town, who have scored first in quite a few early goals of their games recently, doing something similar when Tom Bayliss gave them a lead in their win over Peterborough in the FA Cup in the second minute too.

It was finally some reward for Street, the 21-year-old does a tremendous amount of running for Shrewsbury, and he has played an important part in Salop’s success in recent weeks, but as everyone knows, a striker wants to score – and his goal was a reward for that.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 (AMA)

It was a frantic start to the game, and after 15 minutes, the scores were level.

Dion Charles was the man to get Bolton’s equaliser, finishing Gethin Jones’ pull-back, and in fairness, it was the second really well-worked goal of the game.

Neither side looked like adding to that scoreline in the first half and it was the visitors who looked the more likely after the break.

And their bright start was rewarded when they took the lead midway through the second period from the penalty spot.

Town had given the ball away on the edge of Bolton’s box, and they hit them on the counterattack with a swift break that led to Dapo Afolayan being hauled down by Chey Dunkley in the area for what was a definite penalty.

It was perhaps a disappointing way for Salop to concede considering 10 seconds earlier they were on the attack themselves.

But Afolayan’s pace was tricky to deal with all afternoon, and Dunkley had to make the challenge as it looked like he was certain to score if not - Charles got his second from the spot.

It looked a long way back for Town, and you could not blame them if that Bolton goal with 20 minutes to go had completely taken the belief out of them.

But Cotterill’s side does not give up, though.

Christian Saydee got his third goal in a Town shirt to bring the scores level, and perhaps it was this goal that proved the most pivotal.

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Important for Saydee, as the forward also needed a goal to reward him for the way he has played over the last few months.

It was Dunkley who threw himself at a Tom Flanagan cross to cause havoc in the visitor’s penalty area, and Saydee was there to smash it home.

It completely changed the momentum of the game and the direction of travel.

From that point onwards, there was only going to be one winner.

Bayliss and Pennington went close in normal time forcing smart saves out of Trafford.

And the pressure from Town and their home supporters kept coming in the final stages, and they got their winner.

Dunkley, who had made the earlier mistake to concede the penalty, rose highest above all the Bolton defenders and headed home in the dying moments sending the Meadow into complete bedlam - atoning for his earlier error.

The three wins in three is made even more special by what Cotterill’s players are currently dealing with.

They are hampered by injuries, but Cotterill said the players are a “credit to the club”.

The boss has said on numerous occasions he only has 13 players from which to pick – plus youngsters on the bench.

When asked early this week if he knows what additions he would like to make come the January transfer window, he said Shrewsbury’s business would be determined by finances, describing them as a “hurdle” they may need to overcome.

But Cotterill, his coaching staff and the players deserve immense credit for the performances they are putting in week in and week out.