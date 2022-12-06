Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury can push on for top half after a deserved win

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Paudie O'Connor of Lincoln City.. Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town.. Tom Bayliss, left, starred for Shrewsbury once more in Saturday’s win over Lincoln, in which he netted a fine goal. Matt Pennington was a rock at the back Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town..

It was a big win over Lincoln on Saturday for Town. It’s not been a run of bad performances, they have been competitive, it’s just been a tough period opposition-wise, and with injuries too.

The league break, and victory over a good side like Peterborough in the FA Cup, would have done them the world of good.

It was a slow start against the Imps, that could be down to the early kick-off possibly, or the way Lincoln arrived and played on the front foot, but once Shrewsbury got through the half hour they started to build and that first goal, from the penalty spot just before half-time, was crucial.

It was an important victory. Town now have a chance to push themselves further up the table than the 13th they find themselves in, they can make up ground against the likes of Bolton and Peterborough, who are opponents in games to come.

Supporters will be relatively happy. Town are probably punching above their weight and being close to the top half is a huge achievement.

Looking up the table and only five points separates them with Posh in those play-off places. If Steve Cotterill’s side can just pick up a win in the coming games – maybe continue the decent home form in the first one against Bolton – and all of a sudden they are on the coattails of those sides.

Given the winless run in the league prior to last weekend, they have done well to still be in this position. But it is so tight in the mid-table, which is showed by going from 18th to 12th on one Saturday afternoon.

Town have to keep picking up points, that’s the main thing, pulling away from the bottom four. I don’t think anyone expects Shrewsbury to be in that relegation picture, but its always nice to put points on the board through December.

All of a sudden it can be time to look upwards, in front and ahead, rather than the nagging feeling of being dragged into a scrap with a bad run. I think Town are far too good for that this season.

Positive results lift confidence, when Town are on a good run, wins and draws, all of a sudden they will play a little bit more football, open themselves up a bit more.

There is so much talent in the team and when it does click you can see what a good side it is. The second goal against Lincoln on Saturday showed that.

Christian Saydee worked the ball wide well and there was that link-up play again between Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss. Shipley’s delivery was great all afternoon.

I’ve written about Bayliss and Shipley so much but they continue to impress. After slow starts I’m almost seeing another dimension to Shipley out on the left.

He’s so athletic and has the quality, an attacking instinct too – all out of adversity of losing George Nurse to injury.

Bayliss is a difference-maker in the team, to turn defence into attack, he has guile, quality to go past players and has got himself in the goals.

Matty Pennington was very good again, once more. Game after game, week on week, he just keeps grinding out these consistent performances.

He’s an out-and-out defender, so good in both boxes, defensively he’s an absolute rock, his consistency over two years has been incredible.