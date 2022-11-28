Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington relishing being top goalscorer

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1..

The defender scored his fourth of the season in his side’s 3-1 win at home to Peterborough United, taking his season’s tally to four in all competitions.

He joins Luke Leahy, Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley on the same number and Pennington is enjoying being an ‘asset’ for his team in both boxes.

“It is not expected but, in our team, we need goals from all areas to help out,” the former Everton man said.

“I am expecting more of myself to get in those positions and score goals.

“I feel like it is an asset to the team.

“I scored three last year, and I felt like I could have had more.

“I feel like I could get a chance every game or two to put the ball in the back of the net.

“It is just taking that responsibility to help the team out, and I am relishing doing that when I am in and around the box.

“It is something nice to add to my game, and it helps the team as well.

“Hopefully, we can now take the momentum from the weekend into the league.

“We have not got the results we wanted in recent games.

“You can see the performances have been there – so hopefully we can take that forward, and that confidence.

“Momentum is huge in football, we are looking to build and keep moving.”

In 2016, Pennington was an unused substitute for Everton in an FA Cup semi-final against Man United at Wembley, so he knows how big the competition is.

He said: “That experience was very special.

“I actually thought I was going to play that game, but I did not in the end.

“But to be at Wembley for the semi-final against United was huge, and what an occasion it was.

“I was at Walsall at the time, and I had a month loan, I did well, and there were a few injuries and a suspension, so before I knew it was getting called back.

“There weren’t too many options at the back, and I thought I had a chance of starting, but I didn’t in the end.”

Town have had several big draws in the competition in recent years.

And Pennington has now set his sights on the third round draw which takes place tonight – and hopes to get an exciting tie.

“A big Premier League club would be nice in the next round,” he said.

“We had Liverpool last season, which was a great occasion for everyone, and the lads loved it.

“Personally, I would not mind Everton away or something like that it would be nice to go back there.