Steve Cotterill praises Shrewsbury loan signings for 'buying into the club'

Salop have had an excellent start to the League One campaign gaining 21 points from their 13 games.

At times Cotterill's team have shown a real togetherness and resilience to see out games when they are in winning positions.

And the boss has praised the professionalism of his players, saying when you get a good group, it is like you have 'won the lottery'.

"If you have a good dressing room, it is like you have won the lottery," the boss said.

"I feel that with these, I don't have any worries about them when they are away from here.

"They are really professional, they are really disciplined in what they do, and how they look after themselves.

"They are just a really good group of lads that you feel comfortable with and when you couple that with my staff, it is a good place to be.

"You don't come down here and see it miserable too often.

"Hopefully it stays that way as well."

During the summer, Shrewsbury signed nine players to strengthen their squad, and five of those players were on loan deals.

Before Town's EFL curtain-raiser at Morecambe, they brought in Taylor Moore and Julien Dacosta, and then on deadline day they added Rob Street, Christian Saydee and Carl Winchester.

All of these players have made a significant impact on the pitch, and Cotterill says they have 'bought into everything' at the club off the field too.

"I was just chatting with Luke Leahy, and you know what is really good is that the loan players are in like they are permanent signings here," the boss continued.

"You wouldn't know they are on loan.

"They have bought into everything, they have bought into the lads, and the lads have bought into them, it has been really good.

"You have lads from last year, and then you have new permanent signings, then you have new loan signings.

"So it is almost like you have three dressing rooms in one coming together.