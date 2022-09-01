Notification Settings

Shrewsbury sign Crystal Palace striker Rob Street on season long loan

By Ollie Westbury

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of Crystal Palace striker Rob Street on a season-long loan.

Rob Street in action for Crystal Palace
Rob Street in action for Crystal Palace

The 20-year-old becomes Steve Cotterill's seventh signing of the summer and will provide further attacking options in forward areas.

Most recently, the forward went on loan to League Two side Newport County where he made 18 appearances and scored two goals.

He also had a spell at Torquay United in the National League where he made five appearances during a two-month loan spell.

So far this season, the 6 ft 2 inch centre forward has played in all four of Palace's U23 games, netting twice and getting one assist.

Street was in attendance of Salop's Papa John's Trophy match at home to Wolves U21s on Tuesday night, which Town lost 2-1.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

