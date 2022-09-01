Shrewsbury sign Crystal Palace striker Rob Street on season long loan

Rob Street in action for Crystal Palace

The 20-year-old becomes Steve Cotterill's seventh signing of the summer and will provide further attacking options in forward areas.

Most recently, the forward went on loan to League Two side Newport County where he made 18 appearances and scored two goals.

He also had a spell at Torquay United in the National League where he made five appearances during a two-month loan spell.

So far this season, the 6 ft 2 inch centre forward has played in all four of Palace's U23 games, netting twice and getting one assist.