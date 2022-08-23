Steve Cotterill: More to come from Shrewsbury's new midfield duo

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Lee Evans of Ipswich Town.

Bayliss signed a two-year contract with Town. And the deal included an option for a further year in Shrewsbury’s favour after Preston agreed to terminate his contract with 12 months still left on it.

Town paid a small fee for Shipley.

The midfielder was a long-term target of Steve Cotterill joining Salop from Coventry City.

Town have struggled for goals at the start of the season only managing to score two from their first five league games.

Albeit three of those games have been against tough opposition in Wycombe, Derby and league leaders Ipswich.

And Cotterill is hoping to see more from the pair as they continue to settle into the club.

He said: “I think there is more to come from Tom, and there is more to come from Jordan.

“I don’t think they have settled in as quick. They have settled into the group. I just mean in playing terms.

“I want more, we will get more.

“It is just taking a time to get it.

“We need to see where we are with it a little bit.

“Sometimes you can’t afford to have your two attacking midfield players quiet.

“And we are not really penetrating teams enough at this moment in time.

“That is not just them that is all around the pitch.

“So we need to have a look at that.