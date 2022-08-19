Shrewsbury Town launch new away kit

Shrewsbury Town's new away kit

Salop brought out their home kit last month - and from Monday fans will be able to pre-order the new away strip.

Last year the club had a pink and black strip - but now they have gone with a red and black pattern, which is similar to away kits from seasons gone by.

In their statement launching the new strip, Salop said: "The most striking detail on this shirt is the bittersweet red and black pattern that adorns the sleeves and shoulders of the kit. The colours interlock in a detailed pattern that forms a unique arrangement of shapes and dots across the shoulders and down the sleeves.

"The shirt also features an applique woven club crest that captures its true detail in vibrant white and with pinpoint framework. Alongside it sits the Umbro logo and the Shropshire Homes logo, both of which stand out cleanly in clear white against the jet black shirt.

"The kit is completed with matching black drawstring shorts with a white Umbro logo and an embroidered club crest. The kit is rounded off with bittersweet red socks with black Umbro logos and two black rings, one around the knee and one around the top of the ankle."

It comes a month after the home kit was launched - which came following a delay due to issues in the Chinese market - one being as a result of stricter lockdowns and subsequent factory closures.