Morecambe v Shrewsbury preview: Town are looking to build momentum from the start

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley.

So after struggling at the beginning of last season, Shrewsbury will be desperate to make a flying start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Steve Cotterill’s side lost their opening five league games last term.

That effectively meant they were playing catch-up from the off.

But, following some shrewd additions, many people are tipping them to be the dark horses in League One this year. And that optimism will only increase if they can secure a win at Morecambe tomorrow – a side whose only aim this season is to survive.

Cotterill is a manager who favours playing three at the back – with 3-5-2 likely to be his preferred system.

But depending on the fitness of striker Daniel Udoh, he might have to tweak that for the trip to the Morecambe tomorrow.

Udoh didn’t feature in Town’s last friendly against Cardiff 10 days ago due to an ankle knock.

Cotterill confirmed after the game the injury is only a minor one.

But new recruit, and fellow striker, Aiden O’Brien hasn’t featured in pre-season at all due to suffering tendinitis on the top of his groin.

With those players missing against Cardiff, Cotterill opted for a 3-4-2-1 system that saw fellow new recruits Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley operate behind Ryan Bowman in attack.

And that is an option ahead of the trip to Lancashire tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury are expected to line-up with Marko Marosi in goal and Matt Pennington, Che Dunkley and Tom Flanagan at centre-back.

Julien Dacosta will start at right wing-back with George Nurse on the left, while in midfield, Cotterill will have to choose between Luke Leahy, Shipley, Bayliss and Taylor Moore if Udoh or O’Brien are fit enough to start.

Shrewsbury will certainly feel if they can get their forwards on the pitch, they will have more than enough quality to win tomorrow.

Morecambe, though, will also be eager to make a positive start and get points on the board.

Manager Derek Adams has insisted League One survival would represent a successful season.

The Shrimps have added a handful of players ahead of the new campaign. But their aim is clear.

“We would take that (survival) right away,” Adams said. If we can do that next season, then that will be another successful period.

“Until we get to a stage where we increase the attendance, we increase the budget and we increase commercial (activity) to a certain level, then that’s the way we’re going to have to be.”

Summer business has been busy for Adams – but the Shrimpers are still waiting to see if striker Cole Stockton will sign a new deal.

He scored 26 goals last season – but is yet to be put pen to paper on the deal he has been offered.