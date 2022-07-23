Former Shrewsbury youngsters sign deals with Sunderland Under 21s

Callum Wilson of Shrewsbury Town and Chem Campbell of Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s.

The duo, both from Telford, signed contracts on Wearside and will join up with the club’s under-21 side for the 2022-23 season.

Centre-half Crompton, 18, has signed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light. He originally came through the academy setup at Wolves.

Crompton said: “I’m happy to be at such a massive club, and across these three years I’m fully focused on breaking into the first team. I’m a ball-playing centre-back, and I like to think I’m very vocal, commanding and have good leadership traits on and off the pitch.”

Wilson, also 18, signed a two-year deal. He can operate at both centre-back and right-back, and featured twice for the Salop first-team in the Papa John’s Trophy. He has also been called him up to the Northern Ireland Under-19 squad.