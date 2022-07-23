Former Shrewsbury youngsters sign deals with Sunderland Under 21s

The duo, both from Telford, signed contracts on Wearside and will join up with the club’s under-21 side for the 2022-23 season.
Centre-half Crompton, 18, has signed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light. He originally came through the academy setup at Wolves.
Crompton said: “I’m happy to be at such a massive club, and across these three years I’m fully focused on breaking into the first team. I’m a ball-playing centre-back, and I like to think I’m very vocal, commanding and have good leadership traits on and off the pitch.”
Wilson, also 18, signed a two-year deal. He can operate at both centre-back and right-back, and featured twice for the Salop first-team in the Papa John’s Trophy. He has also been called him up to the Northern Ireland Under-19 squad.
Wilson said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to sign for such a huge club. I’m looking forward to getting fitter and stronger, learning my trade here and to keep progressing, both here and with the national side.”