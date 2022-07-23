Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Shrewsbury youngsters sign deals with Sunderland Under 21s

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Former Shrewsbury Town youths Ben Crompton and Callum Wilson have signed deal with Sunderland’s under-21 development squad.

Callum Wilson of Shrewsbury Town and Chem Campbell of Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s.
Callum Wilson of Shrewsbury Town and Chem Campbell of Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s.

The duo, both from Telford, signed contracts on Wearside and will join up with the club’s under-21 side for the 2022-23 season.

Centre-half Crompton, 18, has signed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light. He originally came through the academy setup at Wolves.

Crompton said: “I’m happy to be at such a massive club, and across these three years I’m fully focused on breaking into the first team. I’m a ball-playing centre-back, and I like to think I’m very vocal, commanding and have good leadership traits on and off the pitch.”

Wilson, also 18, signed a two-year deal. He can operate at both centre-back and right-back, and featured twice for the Salop first-team in the Papa John’s Trophy. He has also been called him up to the Northern Ireland Under-19 squad.

Wilson said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to sign for such a huge club. I’m looking forward to getting fitter and stronger, learning my trade here and to keep progressing, both here and with the national side.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News