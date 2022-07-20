We're in a race but there are options – Shrewsbury's Steve Cotterill on recruitment

Town boss Steve Cotterill during this week's friendly against Cardiff (AMA)

The Town chief last weekend said the club were waiting on an answer from a possible incoming but added after Tuesday’s Cardiff friendly draw they are no nearer to a decision.

Cotterill also revealed the club will face competition for the unnamed target. He has previously said Town have room in the wage budget for one more addition before having to look at exits – though the loan market is still a viable option.

“No, as I’ve said before nothing will change on that,” said Cotterill of his player search.

“I suppose you’ve got to ask but you’re wasting your breath tonight!

“There’s nothing else to tell you on that. We’re still looking, still waiting, the one where we’re waiting – it’s not like we’re waiting and then all of a sudden we’ll get him or not get him.

“The answer to that is I don’t know, I absolutely don’t know. There will be other people in the mix on the one we’re waiting on.

“We might win it or we might not win it. But that doesn’t mean to say we’re waiting on that one without looking elsewhere.”

Town have been bitten by injury setbacks during their pre-season programme. Elliott Bennett underwent successful minor surgery on Monday but will spend two weeks on crutches.