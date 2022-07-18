Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town working to end new kit wait

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury Town are working towards providing an update for supporters on the delayed 2022/23 new Umbro kits.

Shrewsbury Town played in last season's kit at AFC Telford United in their opening friendly (AMA)

The club are still yet to unveil either their new home or away designs for the upcoming campaign, which kicks off two weeks today.

Town have cited delays in the Chinese market, one being as a result of stricter lockdowns and subsequent factory closures, behind kit delays for a second successive year with the new manufacturer.

It remains to be seen if the kits are in place for fans to purchase and Steve Cotterill's first-team squad to wear for the curtain-raiser at Morecambe on June 30 or the first home game against Accrington Stanley on August 6.

"Obviously from a fans' perspective I'm disappointed with the delays," Town supporter liaison officer Mike Davis said this week.

"I know for a fact the club are in discussions delay with Umbro to resolve those and I'm looking forward to seeing a bespoke shirt with the return of blue and amber."

It is thought there could be an update on the availability of the new designs next week.

Shrewsbury have so far contested the first two pre-season friendlies, away at AFC Telford and at home to Burnley last night, in last season's blue and yellow home colours.

Town are not the only club to have struggled to with new kit deliveries from global destinations this summer.

Just four other League One clubs are still to reveal their new kit for the new campaign.

Shrewsbury confirmed a new four-year partnership with sportswear giant Umbro in June 2021 after a late decision to switch from Admiral.

The timing meant late orders and no bespoke kit for last season as Town instead sported a blue and yellow off-the-peg design, which drew criticism for a lack of amber.

Following that, Shrewsbury ensured their design and order of a specialised blue and amber kit was in place last winter, but delays have hit again.

Umbro did, however, manufacture and launch for sale a popular late 1970s retro Town kit in April.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

