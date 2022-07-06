Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town host meet and greet during open training in Valencia - Gallery

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town delighted their loyal supporters out in Valencia with an open-access training session and meet and greet.

Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training

Intrepid Salopians who ventured out to eastern Spain were treated to a morning to remember at the club’s base at the Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort.

Town decided to host an open training session for fans who had booked flights and accommodation to watch a friendly against Qatar SC, due to be played last night, which was cancelled in the wake of criticism from the club’s LGBTQ+ supporters' group Proud Salopians.

Instead, Shrewsbury fans soaking up the warm weather watched manager Steve Cotterill put his squad through their paces – before players and staff took time to pose for photographs and a chat.

Town fan Oliver Bromley, from Ludlow, said: “Cracking experience this morning watching an open training session and mixing in with the players!

“Absolutely loved it! Cracking touch by the club to give those who booked the bus seats a complimentary worn/signed shirt.

“The staff and the players showed their appreciation for the fans that have travelled and come across really well!”

Eryn Moore, from Shrewsbury, said: “(an) unreal experience, thank you @shrewsburytown! Couldn’t do enough for the fans who attended!

“Seeing that has given even more optimism for the season. got a feeling it’s gonna be a good one.”

Cotterill and assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham shook the hand of every supporter among a group of around 30 who had made the trip to Spain.

The club also introduced Eric, a ‘superfan’ from Villarreal who started following Town through the video game ‘FIFA 12’ and has watched almost every fixture in the last decade.

Shrewsbury return to Shropshire from their training camp on Saturday. Players have been worked hard in the Spanish sunshine, with table tennis proving a popular down-time activity for the group.

The first opportunity to see Town and their six new signings in friendly action is at neighbours AFC Telford United next Tuesday.

Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training
Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News