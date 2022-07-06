Shrewsbury Town host meet and greet during open training in Valencia - Gallery

Shrewsbury Town meet and greet with fans in Valencia during open training

Intrepid Salopians who ventured out to eastern Spain were treated to a morning to remember at the club’s base at the Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort.

Town decided to host an open training session for fans who had booked flights and accommodation to watch a friendly against Qatar SC, due to be played last night, which was cancelled in the wake of criticism from the club’s LGBTQ+ supporters' group Proud Salopians.

Instead, Shrewsbury fans soaking up the warm weather watched manager Steve Cotterill put his squad through their paces – before players and staff took time to pose for photographs and a chat.

Town fan Oliver Bromley, from Ludlow, said: “Cracking experience this morning watching an open training session and mixing in with the players!

“Absolutely loved it! Cracking touch by the club to give those who booked the bus seats a complimentary worn/signed shirt.

“The staff and the players showed their appreciation for the fans that have travelled and come across really well!”

Eryn Moore, from Shrewsbury, said: “(an) unreal experience, thank you @shrewsburytown! Couldn’t do enough for the fans who attended!

“Seeing that has given even more optimism for the season. got a feeling it’s gonna be a good one.”

Cotterill and assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham shook the hand of every supporter among a group of around 30 who had made the trip to Spain.

The club also introduced Eric, a ‘superfan’ from Villarreal who started following Town through the video game ‘FIFA 12’ and has watched almost every fixture in the last decade.

Shrewsbury return to Shropshire from their training camp on Saturday. Players have been worked hard in the Spanish sunshine, with table tennis proving a popular down-time activity for the group.

The first opportunity to see Town and their six new signings in friendly action is at neighbours AFC Telford United next Tuesday.

