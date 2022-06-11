Notification Settings

Shrewsbury allowed to make five subs

By Joseph MasiShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Shrewsbury will be able to make five substitutions next season after the EFL voted in favour of a rule change.

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
All teams in English football were allowed to make five changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

But clubs reverted to back to the traditional three substitutions format last season.

Now, though, the 72 sides in the EFL have held a vote and agreed, in line with the Premier League, that five substitutions from seven players named on the bench will be permitted.

Just like during the pandemic, these five subs will have to be made within three windows of the manager’s choice to make sure the system is not abused to waste time.

It is understood the EFL regulations only apply to league matches at present, with cup competitions yet to be decided.

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

