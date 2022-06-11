Shrewsbury allowed to make five subs

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

All teams in English football were allowed to make five changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

But clubs reverted to back to the traditional three substitutions format last season.

Now, though, the 72 sides in the EFL have held a vote and agreed, in line with the Premier League, that five substitutions from seven players named on the bench will be permitted.

Just like during the pandemic, these five subs will have to be made within three windows of the manager’s choice to make sure the system is not abused to waste time.