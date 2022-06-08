Andy Cooke: Shrewsbury's Dan Udoh good enough for the Championship

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

And the Town favourite reckons there will be a host of clubs keeping tabs on the former AFC Telford United man this summer.

Udoh left the Bucks to head to Montgomery Waters Meadow back in May 2019. And ever since he has progressed year-on-year with the forward netting 16 times last term.

Alongside his goals, the 25-year-old has also won praise from supporters for his work-rate.

And Cooke believes those qualities will have been recognised by clubs higher up the pyramid.

“From where he (Udoh) was to where he is now I think he’s come a long way,” said Cooke, who now works as a summariser for BBC Radio Shropshire.

“The manager (Steve Cotterill) must get a lot of credit for that.

“As a striker who worked with Steve for a period of time – he likes to find that little bit of something in someone and bring it out in them. It definitely worked with me.

“Daniel has another move in him. The next level is definitely Championship level or a top League One side. He can move on and play around the Championship because of his strength, power, what he can do, his finishing at times is absolutely lethal.

“It’s what you need from a centre-forward, his turning, driving, shots are unstoppable at times.

“If he can just work on the more general side, looking after the ball when not in the box, a lot of people will be looking at him. It wouldn’t surprise me if Shrewsbury don’t start the season with him.”

Meanwhile, Cooke says he’d rather Town didn’t sign too many loan players this summer – after Tyrese Fornah and Saikou Janneh had mixed spells in Shropshire after joining from Nottingham Forest and Bristol City respectively.

“I thought Tyrese Fornah was a revelation so it proves it can happen with loan,” Cooke added.

“When I’m on comms I hear ‘ex-Shrewsbury, ex-Shrewsbury’ – there are so many players on the circuit who have either used Shrewsbury as a stepping stone or didn’t perform dropping down.

“A couple of decent loans for a season will do a job, but I wouldn’t build a team of them, as much as they might bring you success that season.