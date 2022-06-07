Home is where the heart is for Shrewsbury's Shropshire lad Elliott Bennett

Elliott Bennett is happy being back on home turf with Shrewsbury Town after spells with Brighton, Norwich and Blackburn. Right, as a Wolves youngster.

After successful spells with Brighton, Norwich and Blackburn, the former Thomas Telford School pupil returned to the county to join Town in June last year.

Bennett’s move to Montgomery Waters Meadow saw him reunited with manager Steve Cotterill who he also played under at Bristol City.

And the 33-year-old, who began his career with Wolves, admits he thoroughly enjoyed his first 12 months at the club.

“People work incredibly hard to earn enough money to watch their club and there isn’t any bigger honour to represent my county and the people of this county,” Bennett said in an interview with Shrewsbury Town’s website.

“The Salopian family spend big sums of their own money to watch us play.

“And the extra push they give you is vital.

“It’s an honour to play football in front of people who are willing to pay to watch you play.

“It’s important to me that we do well and try to give people things to smile about.

“I’ve had a fantastic time at all of the clubs I’ve been at.

“Travelling around the country has been amazing for my wife and me but it was important for me to come back home.

“I wanted to give back to my family after they’ve given so much to me over the course of my career.

“I am really, really happy to be a Shrewsbury Town player.

“I’m not here to just see out the final years of my career, I want to play as long as I can and play at the best level possible.

“My children recently started school and that’s a massive thing in their young lives.

“I’m fortunate that the gaffer allows me to come in 10 minutes late so I can drop them off.

“Things like that are massively important to me.

“It feels really good to have that football and family balance now that I’m closer to home.

“It’s great to be around my family more and I feel like that is doing good things for my football. I want to keep giving my all to this football club.

“There is a really good group of lads here and I obviously know the gaffer having worked with him before. The transition has been seamless.”

Bennett was appointed vice-captain of Shrewsbury shortly after joining the club.

And the 33-year-old says he tries his best to set a good example in the dressing room.

“I’m just the way I always am,” the right wing-back said.

“Captain, vice-captain, it doesn’t mean I change who I am. I demand high standards anyway.

“I try to be a good example and try to do the right things in and around the training ground so people can follow that example.

“With the younger lads, you don’t want to say too much and sound like the ‘old pro’ that I grew up around.

“It’s cliché, but your football career goes so fast.

“Here I am now at 33 and it’s gone so fast.

“I always try to make sure everyone works as hard as possible.

“I’ve never had the most ability.

“I wasn’t even in the top three in my youth group when I was coming through at Wolves.

“You can do anything with the right determination and mindset.

“If you’re going to do anything in life, you need to dedicate yourself and do the best job possible.