Shrews’ loan ranger helps Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League

Forest’s Joe Lolley, Ryan Yates and Philip Zinckernagel celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League

Yates was on the scene and briefly credited by is own club with yesterday’s winning goal in the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

And the 24-year-old – who made his professional debut for Town during his temporary switch in 2017 – was thrilled to ascend to the top flight.

“It’s incredible – this is for the fans,” said Yates. “I don’t think it was our best performance – we got the goal and then we were always going to sit in our low mid-block.

“A couple of times I lost the ball in that second half, there were some nerves, but luckily they didn’t punish us.”

And Forest head coach Steve Cooper – who took over with his side bottom of the league – added: “I’m really pleased for the players and the supporters.

“Everybody connected with the football club deserves this and we’re now really looking forward to a positive future.