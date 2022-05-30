Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrews’ loan ranger helps Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Ryan Yates helped end Nottingham Forest’s 23-year wait for Premier League football.

Forest’s Joe Lolley, Ryan Yates and Philip Zinckernagel celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League
Forest’s Joe Lolley, Ryan Yates and Philip Zinckernagel celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League

Yates was on the scene and briefly credited by is own club with yesterday’s winning goal in the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

And the 24-year-old – who made his professional debut for Town during his temporary switch in 2017 – was thrilled to ascend to the top flight.

“It’s incredible – this is for the fans,” said Yates. “I don’t think it was our best performance – we got the goal and then we were always going to sit in our low mid-block.

“A couple of times I lost the ball in that second half, there were some nerves, but luckily they didn’t punish us.”

And Forest head coach Steve Cooper – who took over with his side bottom of the league – added: “I’m really pleased for the players and the supporters.

“Everybody connected with the football club deserves this and we’re now really looking forward to a positive future.

“It’s relief and pride – this isn’t about me but it’s changed my life, potentially anyway. We’ve brought Nottingham to Wembley, we’ve taken over the place and here we are in the Premier League.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News