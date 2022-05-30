Shrews’ loan ranger helps Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League

Yates was on the scene and briefly credited by is own club with yesterday’s winning goal in the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley.
And the 24-year-old – who made his professional debut for Town during his temporary switch in 2017 – was thrilled to ascend to the top flight.
“It’s incredible – this is for the fans,” said Yates. “I don’t think it was our best performance – we got the goal and then we were always going to sit in our low mid-block.
“A couple of times I lost the ball in that second half, there were some nerves, but luckily they didn’t punish us.”
And Forest head coach Steve Cooper – who took over with his side bottom of the league – added: “I’m really pleased for the players and the supporters.
“Everybody connected with the football club deserves this and we’re now really looking forward to a positive future.
“It’s relief and pride – this isn’t about me but it’s changed my life, potentially anyway. We’ve brought Nottingham to Wembley, we’ve taken over the place and here we are in the Premier League.”