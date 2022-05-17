Shrewsbury Town academy duo opt to depart after offers

Northern Ireland youth international Callum Wilson has turned down an offer to stay at the club (AMA)

The highly-rated duo were part of Town’s second-year scholars to depart Montgomery Waters Meadow this summer, while midfielder Josh Barlow agreed a new contract.

Wilson and Crompton are believed to have been offered short-term deals but opted to look for more secure offers elsewhere.

Talented Crompton attracting interest from clubs including newly-crowned Scottish champions Celtic who have tracked his progress.

Priorslee-based right full-back Wilson, 18, made two senior appearances last season and earned international honours with Northern Ireland’s under-18s, with whom he won a first cap and earned plaudits for his display.

He was previously part of the academy set-up at AFC Telford United and Derby County.

Crompton, 18, meanwhile, previously spent 10 years at Wolves and was extremely highly-regarded in the Town academy.

The rangy Crompton, who is also from Telford, arrived at the club a midfield player but has mostly operated at centre-half for Town’s youth side. He earned a reputation as one of the top performers in the age group and also trained with the first team, although did not make a senior matchday squad.

Both Wilson and Crompton were understood to be keen to remain at Shrewsbury to try to push further into the first-team picture.

They both endured difficulties with injury. Wilson spent a period of months on the sidelines before his EFL Trophy involvement while Crompton only returned from a back problem towards the end of the season.

Wilson, who made his senior debut in the Trophy win over Wolves Under-21s last October and also played 90 minutes in the competition at Wigan the following month, last week publicly confirmed his exit.

He tweeted: “Thank you to everyone at Shrewsbury Town for the last three years at the club. Excited for the next chapter.”