Shrewsbury legend Steve Cross surprised with Shaun Whalley exit

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Former midfielder Cross felt Town hero Whalley, 34, was good value for another year on his long stay at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Liverpudlian winger Whalley's exit after seven years as a flying Shrewsbury favourite was confirmed a couple of weeks ago in the club's retained list. Whalley had endured some injuries this term but came back into the side and made an impact towards the end of the season with a couple of late goals.

He is understood to have several league options closer to his north west home.

Cross, the 1970s and 80s star and now a Town season ticket holder as well as Radio Shropshire pundit, said: "I was surprised at Shaun, I thought he would've got another year.

"When he comes on he just changes the game a little bit, even at the age he is he's got that magic touch in his feet where he can go past players and you don't get those very often.

"I thought he'd get another year but I can obviously understand the club not wanting to sign anybody over the age of 32 or 33.

"I thought Shaun was a super signing when he came, I knew of him before and he was a top player.

"He was swapped about, midfield and on the wing, I always knew he'd go past players.

"Some players might turn around and pass it back again, not Shaun, he was always having a go at the full-back, trying to get crosses in.

"He was dangerous and I loved watching him every time he was in the team. I've only got the highest regards for him, he was a top player."

Whalley was a late bloomer in league football having joined Town at 27 after short spells at Accrington Stanley and Luton, along with several prolific non-league stints.

He clocked up a milestone 250th Shrews appearance this term and left with 257 outings in total, comfortably the most since the club moved to the New Meadow and tied with Kelvin Langmead for the most appearances since 2000. Whalley scored 40 goals in total.

Cross added: "I'd seen him at his other clubs and I knew what we were getting at Shrewsbury, I was delighted when he signed.