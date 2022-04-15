Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Women out to land crown

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town Women can clinch their league title with a win in Sunday’s crunch meeting of the top two at Walsall Wood.

Shrewsbury Town Women Pic: Julie Williams
Tom Peevor’s Shrewsbury have sat top of the West Midlands Division One North all season and their brilliant unbeaten campaign has taken them within a point of becoming champions.

Town have won 12 and drawn two from 14 league games and head to nearest rivals Walsall Wood in Staffordshire for a 2pm kick-off.

Shrewsbury have blitzed all before them this term. The team, boosted by extra financial backing from the football club and sponsorship for the first time this season, have scored 70 goals and conceded just nine.

It would be a timely effort to land the crown as Town celebrate the ‘Her Game Too’ initiative – which raises awareness of sexual abuse – during the first team’s home match against Doncaster on Monday.

