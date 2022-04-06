Shrewsbury's Steve Cotterill shortlisted for manager of the month

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town arrives at the ground (AMA)

Town began the month with a goalless draw at Cambridge before then losing to Oxford at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But they ended it in style with a 5-0 victory over Morecambe following by a 3-0 win at League One leaders Rotherham.

Cotterill’s men then went on to make it three wins on the spin by beating Lincoln.

The Town chief is one of four League One bosses nominated for March’s manager-of-the-month award.

Cotterill is shortlisted alongside Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, Wigan’s Leam Richardson and Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher.

A statement from the EFL and award sponsor Sky Bet said: “March was the month in which Shrewsbury drew their reward for the creative football Cotterill has instilled.

“Their 11-point haul from six games included a 5-0 drubbing of Morecambe and a stunning 3-0 win at leaders Rotherham.”