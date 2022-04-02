Tyrese Fornah always saw quality in Shrewsbury squad

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest prospect has earned rave reviews for recent displays in Town colours.

Fornah had to wait more than a month from his debut for the club for a Shrewsbury win but the February success at Burton – which ended a nine-match winless run in all competitions – was the start of a run as a regular in Steve Cotterill’s midfield following injury to David Davis.

Midfielder Fornah said: “I always sensed it, when I came in the group’s quality stood out.

“We have players like Luke Leahy, Ryan Bowman, I can name the whole team, even individuals not playing, this is a very good team.

“To walk into this team was never going to be easy, I just had to watch Digga (Davis) – who’s a fantastic player by the way – with what he was doing, take little bits and play my own game.

“I’m not Digga, I’m a different player, but just to play my own game and be confident and feel free.”

London-born Fornah has made a big impression on Shrewsbury fans and has played a pivotal role as Cotterill’s side have enjoyed a trio of wins on the spin.

He is expected to play a central, leading role once more as Town head to third-placed MK Dons today, the hosts who are in the best run of unbeaten form in the top four divisions. Fornah realised, he said, that breaking into a midfield consisting of Davis, Luke Leahy and Josh Vela was not a foregone conclusion and would be a challenge.

He added: “I’m just grateful to the gaffer, mainly, the owners here, the coaching staff and the boys.

“My team-mates have been incredible with me, they’ve believed in me, they knew that I was always going to play but it was tough.

“Because as I said, I wasn’t fit, I was coming into a group that was playing well in midfield, it was never going to be easy.

“But it was about the mental side of things, when you’re not playing and having a jolly up you’ve got to believe in yourself and that when the time comes you’ve got to take it.

“In life nothing comes for free, you’ve got to work hard and that’s what I did. Now it’s paying off.”

Cotterill revealed last week that the Forest man was a prime target of his last summer, but all parties were unable to work a season-long loan deal over the line as Town went light in central midfield.

Fornah said: “I was aware of that, when I first came in the manager did mention that to me.

“But I can’t control that, I know the gaffer tried hard but it is what it is. As a player you’ve got to control what you can control, you can’t think about things off the pitch.”

Asked if he hoped his parent club were keeping a close eye on his impressive Town form Fornah – who has played four senior games for his parent club, said: “Even if they are not, I don’t monitor that.

“I can’t control that, I can only control what I do on the pitch and hopefully I am doing that.