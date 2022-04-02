Shrewsbury's Marko Marosi all about 'team effort' despite clean sheet record

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marosi has kept 14 clean sheets in the league this campaign, which puts him level with Dean Henderson’s tally from 2017/18.

One more shut-out in the final six games would see him set a new League One record for Town. It is quite the feat given the first clean sheet of the season did not arrive until mid-October.

The humble Marosi feels it is a sign of the progress Steve Cotterill’s men have made as a whole in recent months.

“It’s a good challenge. It’s always nice to be getting clean sheets,” said Marosi.

“It’s a great achievement for us as a group, given where we were at the start of the season and when that first clean sheet came.

“It’s amazing how many clean sheets we’ve picked up since then.

“It just shows the desire and togetherness of the group – the defending, the blocks.

“The lads have been great, and it’s been a team effort.

“We’ve become more solid. We’ve worked on the training pitch to be solid and have a good shape about us.

“There’s a better understanding as we’ve trained a lot on it.

“The togetherness of the group, the desire to do well and turn it around, I think that’s shown. You can see it in the results.”

Marosi, while keen to give credit to his team-mates, has earned plaudits for his shot-stopping and comfort with the ball at his feet.

On being a keeper who is capable of playing out from the back, he said: “Ever since I’ve come into professional football, that’s the sort of football I’ve been exposed to.

“That’s the philosophy and the way to play, wherever I’ve been.

“You still have practice and work on it every day, but I’m comfortable on the ball, and it’s a good thing to have.

“We can mix it up. We can go long or play out. You need that balance.”

Town were heading to MK Dons today with the aim of picking up a fourth win on the bounce.

Assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham added on Marosi: “Everybody wants Marko to get that record.