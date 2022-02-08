Luke Leahy admits surprise at adapting to Shrewsbury midfield role

Luke Leahy netted from the spot shortly into the second half on Saturday (AMA)

Leahy, the summer recruit from relegated Bristol Rovers, arrived as a left-back capable of playing left wing-back but has spent almost all of the season in the middle of the park for Steve Cotterill’s men.

Town face a challenging prospect at Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe this evening. The Chairboys, in sixth, are enjoyable another impressive campaign and are in the hunt for an immediate return to the Championship.

Leahy, 29, has missed just two of Town’s 30 League One games this term, once through an early suspension and the other a trip to AFC Wimbledon two Saturdays ago due to a knee injury, which was thankfully just a tweak.

Leahy had a rare start at his former natural left wing-back role against Fleetwood on Saturday before he switched into midfield at half-time. And the penalty scorer is likely to play an integral role in the middle from the off tonight.

“Last year at my previous club I’d have never pictured myself playing in all these different positions,” admitted Leahy.

“But playing there for a couple of weeks consistently I get used to it.

“And I’m playing – at the end of the day – I don’t care where I play, whether it’s centre-half, left of a back three, left wing-back, centre mid, I’m just happy to be playing.

“It took me me five or 10 minutes on Saturday to get my distances because I’ve played the last three or four months at centre mid.

“But especially after missing the last week (at AFC Wimbledon) – I’ll play anywhere.

“I was just glad to be on the pitch to help the team. I’ll give 100 per cent anywhere.”

Leahy is a highly trusted member of Cotterill’s squad and only Matt Pennington and Elliott Bennett among outfield players have started more in the league. It will be between the ex-Gas man and George Nurse as to who plays at left wing-back given Nathanael Ogbeta’s deadline day exit.

Much was made of Town’s recent run of starting with the same line-up for seven matches on the spin, Leahy feels such consistency helps with partnerships on the pitch.

“I love it, it’s my job at the end of the day to be on the pitch on a Saturday or Tuesday night,” he added.

“With the consistency, you see the relationship Elliott Bennett and Josh Vela have formed, you probably don’t get that if one goes out the team.

“That consistency can form partnerships, we had it before Natty (Ogbeta) left, with me, (George) Nursey and Nat – you do form relationships, partnerships and know each other’s strengths.

“I think that consistency really helped us during those times.”