Matty Bondswell will need work to learn Shrewsbury's 'way of working'

Matty Bondswell

Exciting England youth international left wing-back Bondswell, 19, checked in on loan from Newcastle United on deadline day as Nathanael Ogbeta departed Montgomery Waters Meadow for Swansea City.

Ogbeta arrived as a permanent capture at the same age 12 months ago and, with little competition on Town’s left, enjoyed a clear run of football for the remainder of the season.

This season Cotterill’s squad is stocked with left-sided options. George Nurse is likely to play at left wing-back today with Tom Flanagan, the other deadline day recruit, joining the back three. Midfielder Luke Leahy can also play on the left, as can Flanagan and Aaron Pierre on the left of a back four.

“That doesn’t mean to say Matty is going to come straight into the team,” Cotterill confirmed regarding Bondswell’s arrival in comparison to Ogbeta’s 12 months earlier.

“Yes (that would be a big ask) – last year when Nat went in, we were really bare on that side, whereas we’re not so bare now. We don’t have to take chances until we feel people are up to speed with us.

“We’ve got more flexibility now, whereas when Nat came in we had none.

“It’s better if we can work with him, because he definitely needs some work. He’s definitely got a natural talent.

“He’s very small, but he’s quick, he’s wiry strong, but we need to take our time a little bit. Unfortunately we haven’t got clear weeks where there’s more specifics that can be done.

“But it’ll be needs must, if you know what I mean, if we are where we are. In a way it was lucky for Nat with Charlie Daniels going late in a window and you’re scrambling around looking for who’s available.

“When I bring players in I only want good ones in. Sometimes with the loans, as I’ve said before, you can take risks.

“If I’m bringing in somebody permanent, I want a calculated risk, but the percentages to weigh heavily in my favour, the team’s and club’s favour.”

Ogbeta had forged a good understanding with Nurse and Leahy down Town’s left. The trio’s combination play was a regular source of Town’s attacks, as is the right flank in the wing-back set-up.

Bondswell arrives in Shropshire with exciting pedigree. The Notts-born youngster was heavily courted coming through at Forest and followed the recent trend in young Englishman switching to Germany when he joined Red Bull Leipzig.

After a year in Leipzig’s thriving academy Bondswell was poached by Newcastle and, barring a short loan stint in the Dutch second tier, this is a first sampling of senior football.

He explained: “This is obviously the first time I’m going to be in a proper senior environment, so it’s about getting settled as soon as I can and going from there.

“I’d like to say I’m an intense player, I work with 100 per cent energy all of the time.

“I like to go forward, I back myself in any one-v-one situation, so they’re something I can help the team with.