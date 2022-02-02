Shrewsbury Town's Tyrese Fornah looking 'real deal'

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Fornah – signed on loan from Nottingham Forest in January – made his debut as Town drew 1-1 at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

The 22-year-old played alongside Davis and Josh Vela in the middle of the park, and the experienced Davis liked what he saw from him.

“He’s come in and looked bright,” said Davis on Fornah.

“He looks good on the ball and very athletic.

“He looks the real deal, if I’m honest.

“I enjoyed playing with him. I said to him before the game ‘you’ve played 44 games in this league, so it’s nothing new to you, just go and express yourself’. He did that.

“Once he gets fit, I think he’ll be a real great player for us.

“He’s got good legs and is very good on the ball. He’s a great guy as well.

“It seems like he’s got it all at the moment.”

Fornah was mainly deployed as a defensive midfielder while with Plymouth last season but showed attacking intent on his Salop bow.

Town boss Steve Cotterill added: “He’s shown us that he’s got that flexibility in him.

“I thought he had a really good debut.

“It was a tough game for him to come into as they’re full of energy and Ty hasn’t played lots of football, but he’s a great kid.