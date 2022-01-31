Shrewsbury's Nathanael Ogbeta pens Swansea City deal

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The former Manchester City youth product arrived at the club in January 2021 as one of manager Steve Cotterill's first signings.

He played a key role in survival last season – and attracted interest from Championship clubs in the summer.

He was left out early on in Salop's season but has fought his way back into the squad and been a key performer in recent months.

And it was revealed today by the Shropshire Star those performances attracted the attention of the Swans – who tabled a bid last week for the left back.