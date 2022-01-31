Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's Nathanael Ogbeta pens Swansea City deal

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town left back Nathanael Ogbeta has left Montgomery Waters Meadow and signed for Championship side Swansea City on a permanent deal.

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)
The former Manchester City youth product arrived at the club in January 2021 as one of manager Steve Cotterill's first signings.

He played a key role in survival last season – and attracted interest from Championship clubs in the summer.

He was left out early on in Salop's season but has fought his way back into the squad and been a key performer in recent months.

And it was revealed today by the Shropshire Star those performances attracted the attention of the Swans – who tabled a bid last week for the left back.

That bid was re-buffed but Swansea worked hard deep into deadline day to finally confirm the capture, on an undisclosed fee, at the very end of the window at 11pm.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

