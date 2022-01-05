Shrewsbury Town's Matthew Pennington targeting another Anfield goal

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town.

The defender netted for the first time in more than three months and just the second time this season in the only goal as Steve Cotterill saw off the Owls to continue their fine form in League One.

And the popular Pennington, a former Everton defender, now has his sights set on upsetting Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans for the second time in his career after he silenced the Kop more than five years ago.

Pennington, then a fledgling Goodison Park academy graduate, levelled for the Toffees to cancel out Sadio Mane's opener as Everton eventually fell to a 3-1 defeat in April 2017. Pennington, a consistent figure in Town's backline this season, is desperate to play his part in an upset in Sunday's third round tie, for which away tickets go on general sale today.

"Yeah (scored at Anfield) – a while ago! But yes I have, so why not try to do it again, eh?" Smiled Pennington, 27.

"I'm excited for it, I've got a lot of family coming myself, because it's pretty local for me.

"It should be a good occasion for the fans, for the club, and who knows? Why not try to get an upset if we can?

"One hundred per cent I'm really looking forward to it, it's a really good ground to go and play at, we'll see what we can do there."

Town are going for second time lucky at Anfield after Sam Ricketts' side went down to a 1-0 defeat via Ro-Shaun Williams' late own goal in a fourth round replay in early 2020.

"We'll be going there to try to win, 100 per cent, whether people believe we'll be able to is up to them," Pennington added.

"As a squad I think we'll go with a good team spirit, we'll give our everything and enjoy the day and see where that takes us.

"Whatever they put out it'll be a great occasion, whoever they play it'll be a tough game, they've got some quality, top, top players, so it'll be nice to test ourselves against them.