Josh Vela wants more Shrewsbury goals

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2.

It took Vela, who turned 28 this month, until his 20th appearance of the season to strike, with a fine curled effort on his weaker left foot making it two in the 3-0 trouncing of Fleetwood on Sunday.

Midfield general Vela netted three times for Town last season when he was named player of the season and, for a player who once netted 10 in a League One season for Bolton – albeit in a more advanced role – he wants to see more output in front of goal.

"It's been a long time since I got a good goal, yeah!" Vela said of his strike, which came about after tireless work from Daniel Udoh.

"Udoh did brilliantly in the corner, I've cut inside and hit it with a swing with my left foot and luckily it went in the bottom corner.

"I was buzzing, I saw my old man in the corner (of the stand) jumping up, that made it better he was there as well.

"I always want more. I feel I have the quality to get more goals, I should get more goals.

"Hopefully I can kick on now and get a few more this season."

Town, who are up to 18th and one points from 15th, head into back-to-back home games either side of the new year against Accrington tomorrow and Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Steve Cotterill's men do so with red-hot strikers Udoh and Ryan Bowman atop the club's scoring charts with nine goals already this term.

Vela added: "It was an unbelievable strike from Udoh, left foot, I thought it was going over, it dipped and bounced off the bar like a rocket, an unbelievable goal."

Cotterill was less inclined to cheer his side's rise a couple of places up League One after the heavy win on the Fylde Coast, as Town made it back-to-back league wins for the first time in almost 11 months.

"We won't be celebrating that," Cotterill said of his side's league position. "As long as we keep going that way, that'll be great, but we won't celebrate being 18th for sure.