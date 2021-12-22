Vaccination status could influence Shrewsbury transfer deals says Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill was asked about how a transfer target's vaccination status could impact on January business (AMA)

The Town chief, who was severely ill from the virus earlier in the year, ramped up his Town's squad immunisation over the weekend as players received their second or booster Covid jabs.

Cotterill is a big advocate of the vaccination and has spoken to his squad on a number of occasions about being jabbed.

It was revealed last week 25 per cent of EFL players did not intend to receive the vaccine, but Cotterill now believe Town will be one of the higher percentages in the three division. And as the January transfer window approaches, with Shrews poised to be active to boost their numbers, Cotterill revealed whether or not a player has received a dose will be a factor.

He said: "Maybe, maybe, it would be nice if that happens (they are vaccinated).

"If they are not, then I have to have a rethink about that players, how old is he? The history, if they are in the door then can you convince them? Do they trust you?

"I don't know really, there's lots of things to answer before you give an accurate appraisal of whether I sign them on the back of having the jab or not."

Shrewsbury's squad is still not fully vaccinated, with some opting against, but Cotterill was delighted to 'turn a lot of lights green' on Saturday in the club's traffic light vaccination system.

The boss has warned those players not jabbed to be extra careful with regards safety and stringent testing during the rise of the Omicron variant.

Town midfielder David Davis returned from suspension in memorable style to score his first goal since returning to the club to wrap up the win late on against Cheltenham.

Experienced Davis, 30, admits the 'real' threat of Omicron, which has tore through the football calendar, is felt by Town players through Cotterill.

"It's crazy, obviously it's a real thing and we've all got to be careful and play our part, stick to the rules," Davis said. "It's a real thing and we've all got to be careful around it.