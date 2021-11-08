Elliott Bennett: Dad was looking down on me in Shrewsbury Town win

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-4. (AMA)

Bennett sublimely found the top corner as Steve Cotterill’s side came from behind to see off the non-league hosts with a 5-1 victory.

He pointed to the sky in tribute to his late father, Paul after the strike and said on the goal: “Normally from that side, Luke Leahy puts it in. We just looked at it together, and he told me to shoot for the back post – and it has ended up in the top corner.

“When it left my foot, I was a bit worried because if it went over, the gaffer would have been fuming.

“So, I was delighted to score and delighted to be part of a first-round win.”

Bennett admits a ‘wave of emotion’ came over him after making it 4-1.

“I obviously lost my dad not too long ago. We’ve got his funeral on Friday,” he said.

“I haven’t scored in a long time, but I know he’s watching down on me all the time now.

“A wave of emotion came over me.

“The support I’ve had from fans, the lads and the club has been incredible, to be honest.

“All my former clubs have given me an overwhelming amount of support as well.

“It’s helped me.

“I love playing football, and my dad loved watching me play, so that’s why I’ve tried to get my head down and keep making him as proud as I can.

“I was pleased to score, and the most important thing is winning, and thankfully we did that.”

Town fell behind after five minutes, with Will Grocott netting for the Southern Central Premier outfit.

The visitors, though, found their footing as the game progressed with Ryan Bowman scoring before the break.

Bowman’s second shortly into the second half was followed swiftly by crackers from both Leahy and Bennett, with substitute Tom Bloxham coming on and adding a fifth late on.

“These are always tricky games. Nine times out of 10, we should win the game, but you’re always wary of that one time when the FA Cup does its magic,” added Bennett.

“They started really well and scored the goal, but from that moment on, I think we controlled the game.

“We made it 1-1 before half-time, and we had to go out in the second half and win the game.

“We played our game and took our chances when they came along.

“We ran out good winners in the end, but credit to Stratford. It was a great day for them, and they made it a good tie.

“It was a professional performance from all of us. As soon as we got our first goal, I think our class shone through.

“I was really happy to get through into the next round.

“A cup run is massive for the club financially, and if you can get yourselves into the third round, the Premier League teams come in.

“Who doesn’t want a tie like that, to test yourself against the best players in the best stadiums?

“We’ve got round two to get through now.