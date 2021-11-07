FA Cup: Stratford 1 Shrewsbury Town 5 - Report

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 (AMA)

Steve Cotterill's side did what they were expected to in this first round encounter, prevailing 5-1 against the Southern Central Premier outfit.

But it was not all plain sailing against the non-league hosts - Town certainly had to work for it.

The four-division difference was not all that apparent in the first half and the Bards gave their fans a moment to cherish as they went in front almost immediately.

Skipper Will Grocott pounced on lacklustre defending and goalkeeping but Shrewsbury, as the encounter progressed, would go on to find their footing.

Ryan Bowman got the first of his two goals to calm Salop down, with the visitors flying out of the traps at the start of the second period.

Bowman managed a second in the 54th minute, with lovely strikes from Luke Leahy and Elliott Bennett coming in the 57th and 62nd respectively.

And just to make extra sure, Tom Bloxham came off the bench to add a fifth in the closing stages.

Town's first away victory of the season, they will now be turning their attention to tomorow's draw.

An exciting tie and, through it all, mission accomplished.

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town and Kynan Isaac of Stratford Town (AMA)

Shrewsbury made three changes from their 1-1 draw at Lincoln in the league.

They were without both Marko Marosi and Matthew Pennington after the pair tested positive for Covid-19.

Shaun Whalley also missed out for Town, with Harry Burgoyne, Aaron Pierre and Rekeil Pyke coming in at a lively Knights Lane.

Stratford, understandably, were making the most of the occasion – plenty enjoying a few beers in the fan zone before kick-off and proudly donning their orange and blue scarves.

And the place erupted five minutes in.

The incoming Pierre was caught the wrong side of Jaanai Gordon, pulling the striker down for a clear free-kick, and Shrewsbury got caught sleeping from the set piece.

Grocott played a quick one-two with Ashley Sammons and his relatively tame shot, somehow, squirmed underneath Burgoyne to give the Bards a shock lead.

A few flares were thrown on the pitch as Burgoyne stood disconsolate after his terrible mistake.

It truly was a nightmare start for Town and the hosts continued to apply themselves well, with a fierce corner providing another moment of panic.

Thankfully, Bowman was soon on hand to ease the worries of the travelling Salop supporters.

Nathanael Ogbeta had already threatened on a couple of occasions on the left flank against Lewis Wilson, who was originally named among the substitutes but started in place of Joseph Magunda.

Shrewsbury's No.14 surged to the byline and sent the ball across the face of goal, giving Bowman the simplest of finishes to make it 1-1.

Bowman was on the scoresheet when Town were last knocked out of the Cup by non-league opposition - netting twice in a 3-1 victory for Hereford in 2012.

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-4 (AMA)

He continued to operate between the posts, eager to pounce on any deliveries.

Fellow forward Pyke got on the end of one fizzed in by Dan Udoh, snatching it wide of the near post. Udoh then had a low strike blocked after some neat work by Bennett.

Shrewsbury, though, were unable to put Stratford under a sustained spell of serious pressure.

They looked far more comfortable than they did in the early stages, but Cotterill's lot still lacked fluidity and were unable to find another before the break.

Going into the second period, Ogbeta continued to threaten with his pace and trickery.

He was Town's top performer and a case of deja vu resulted in them taking the lead in the 54th minute.

Ogbeta superbly guided a cross to the far post, where Bowman once again displayed his predatory instinct by poking past Liam O'Brien.

The relief that goal brought was obvious to see.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and James Fry of Stratford Town (AMA)

Before the Bards had time to breathe, Shrewsbury had come up with two more to put the tie beyond any doubt. The gulf in quality was now very much on display.

Firstly, Leahy came up with a cracker that O'Brien could do nothing about. Letting fire with his trusty left foot, his 30-yard scorcher nestled in the top corner.

Bennett then fancied a piece of the action as well, with his curling free-kick looping over the Stratford shot-stopper as Town flexed their muscles.

The Bards were shell-shocked and, in fairness, they had not done a lot wrong. Shrewsbury had just finally made the difference in class count.

Focus turned to seeing things out in a professional manner under the floodlights.

They managed to grab a fifth before all was said and done, too.

Substitute Bloxham made the most of his few minutes on the pitch by breaking free of the Straford backline before coolly slotting the ball beyond O'Brien in added-on time.

The hosts put up a valiant fight and can be very proud of their efforts but, ultimately, Town had too much for them in the end. The second round awaits.

Teams

Stratford (4-4-2): O'Brien; Wilson, Vann, Williams, Isaac; Obeng (James, 45), Fry, Sammons, Dawes (Power, 82); Grocott (c), Gordon (Andoh, 76)

Subs not used: Beresford (gk), Lafferty, O'Regan, Chambers, Turner, Elliott

Goal: Grocott (5)

Shrewsbury (3-4-1-2): Burgoyne; Ebanks-Landell (c), Pierre, Nurse; Bennett, Davis, Leahy, Ogbeta (Leshabela, 88); Udoh (Bloxham, 85); Pyke (Caton, 88), Bowman (Cosgrove, 85)

Subs not used: Bevan (gk), Vela, Wilson

Goals: Bowman (25, 54), Leahy (57), Bennett (62), Bloxham (90)