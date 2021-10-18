Shrewsbury Town 1 MK Dons 0 - Player ratings

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town and Troy Parrott of MK Dons. (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Was surprisingly untested by a side who generally score goals. Saved excellent from Eisa. Airily dominant and impressive. A first clean sheet.

Relief 7

Matt Pennington

Can always be counted on to put in committed displays but made his presence felt with a few big late blocks.

Blocks 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

The skipper put in a captain’s display in his best performance of the season. Big, strong, headed everything and was smart against Eisa.

Leader 8

George Nurse

Shuffled over to left centre-back from wing-back and looked assured and composed given it’s not a natural role. Worrying late knock.

Composed 8

Elliott Bennett

Cotterill felt he grew into the game. Got into some good positions and did not shirk a challenge. Never tires for side.

Committed 7

David Davis

Enjoyed one of his better games for a number of weeks. Tricky start with Dons finding space behind him but began to plug gaps and stop moves well.

Tough 7

Shaun Whalley

He’s come to the fore. Two goals in two games and his match-winner was taken excellently with lots of time to think about it. Forward runs are so dangerous.

Match-winner 8

Luke Leahy

Never fails to get stuck in and will now miss Oxford tomorrow after five yellows. But the bite to his game is welcome.

Tempo 7

Nathanael Ogbeta

A quiet return to the starting ranks. Dons limited him going forward but he did OK against powerful Kioso.

Calm 7

Sam Cosgrove

Did not get into the game and was taken off at half-time. Needs to do more to convince boss and fans.

Withdrawn 6

Daniel Udoh

Brilliant work for Whalley’s goal. Stunning assist full of pace, power, skill and vision. Was like a man possessed second half.

Assist 8

Substitutes

Ryan Bowman (for Cosgrove, 45) Ran himself into the ground. Remarkable story 8.

Rekeil Pyke (for Udoh, 70) Did a job for the side in a couple of roles 6.

Tom Bloxham (for Nurse, 89) Ran around like crazy late on n/a.