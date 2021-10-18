Shrewsbury Town 1 MK Dons 0 - Player ratings

See how we rated the Shrewsbury Town players in their win over MK Dons.

Nathanael Ogbeta of Shrewsbury Town and Troy Parrott of MK Dons. (AMA)
Marko Marosi

Was surprisingly untested by a side who generally score goals. Saved excellent from Eisa. Airily dominant and impressive. A first clean sheet.

Relief 7

Matt Pennington

Can always be counted on to put in committed displays but made his presence felt with a few big late blocks.

Blocks 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

The skipper put in a captain’s display in his best performance of the season. Big, strong, headed everything and was smart against Eisa.

Leader 8

George Nurse

Shuffled over to left centre-back from wing-back and looked assured and composed given it’s not a natural role. Worrying late knock.

Composed 8

Elliott Bennett

Cotterill felt he grew into the game. Got into some good positions and did not shirk a challenge. Never tires for side.

Committed 7

David Davis

Enjoyed one of his better games for a number of weeks. Tricky start with Dons finding space behind him but began to plug gaps and stop moves well.

Tough 7

Shaun Whalley

He’s come to the fore. Two goals in two games and his match-winner was taken excellently with lots of time to think about it. Forward runs are so dangerous.

Match-winner 8

Luke Leahy

Never fails to get stuck in and will now miss Oxford tomorrow after five yellows. But the bite to his game is welcome.

Tempo 7

Nathanael Ogbeta

A quiet return to the starting ranks. Dons limited him going forward but he did OK against powerful Kioso.

Calm 7

Sam Cosgrove

Did not get into the game and was taken off at half-time. Needs to do more to convince boss and fans.

Withdrawn 6

Daniel Udoh

Brilliant work for Whalley’s goal. Stunning assist full of pace, power, skill and vision. Was like a man possessed second half.

Assist 8

Substitutes

Ryan Bowman (for Cosgrove, 45) Ran himself into the ground. Remarkable story 8.

Rekeil Pyke (for Udoh, 70) Did a job for the side in a couple of roles 6.

Tom Bloxham (for Nurse, 89) Ran around like crazy late on n/a.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Leshabela, Caton.

