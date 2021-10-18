Shrewsbury Town 1 MK Dons 0 - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
Was surprisingly untested by a side who generally score goals. Saved excellent from Eisa. Airily dominant and impressive. A first clean sheet.
Relief 7
Matt Pennington
Can always be counted on to put in committed displays but made his presence felt with a few big late blocks.
Blocks 8
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
The skipper put in a captain’s display in his best performance of the season. Big, strong, headed everything and was smart against Eisa.
Leader 8
George Nurse
Shuffled over to left centre-back from wing-back and looked assured and composed given it’s not a natural role. Worrying late knock.
Composed 8
Elliott Bennett
Cotterill felt he grew into the game. Got into some good positions and did not shirk a challenge. Never tires for side.
Committed 7
David Davis
Enjoyed one of his better games for a number of weeks. Tricky start with Dons finding space behind him but began to plug gaps and stop moves well.
Tough 7
Shaun Whalley
He’s come to the fore. Two goals in two games and his match-winner was taken excellently with lots of time to think about it. Forward runs are so dangerous.
Match-winner 8
Luke Leahy
Never fails to get stuck in and will now miss Oxford tomorrow after five yellows. But the bite to his game is welcome.
Tempo 7
Nathanael Ogbeta
A quiet return to the starting ranks. Dons limited him going forward but he did OK against powerful Kioso.
Calm 7
Sam Cosgrove
Did not get into the game and was taken off at half-time. Needs to do more to convince boss and fans.
Withdrawn 6
Daniel Udoh
Brilliant work for Whalley’s goal. Stunning assist full of pace, power, skill and vision. Was like a man possessed second half.
Assist 8
Substitutes
Ryan Bowman (for Cosgrove, 45) Ran himself into the ground. Remarkable story 8.
Rekeil Pyke (for Udoh, 70) Did a job for the side in a couple of roles 6.
Tom Bloxham (for Nurse, 89) Ran around like crazy late on n/a.
Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Leshabela, Caton.